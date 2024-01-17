India vs Uzbekistan: Preview, team news, and more for AFC Asian Cup 2023 clash

After a hard-fought yet disheartening 2-0 defeat at the hands of Australia in their Group B opener, the Indian men's national team will continue their AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign against Uzbekistan.

Defender Sandesh Jhingan led the backline with gusto to a goalless first-half against the Socceroos. Unfortunately, for India, Australia's mounting pressure forced a silly error from veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. His feeble punch dropped the ball into the feet of Jackson Irvine, who made no error from the close range.

The Socceroos second goal was also the result of another defensive lapse by India. Jordan Bos tucked home a cutback from Riley McGree to double Australia's lead in the game. The match ended 2-0 against India.

Ahead of the Uzbekistan clash, head coach Igor Stimac was keen to focus on the positives from the defeat against the former Asian Cup holders in India's opening outing.

One of the things he mentioned in the pre-match presser was:

"We probably had the best scoring chance in the first half, which we couldn’t take. If that was a goal, who knows?"

India will take motivation from their performance in the first game and hope to put up a point or more in their next clash against Uzbekistan. The White Wolves themselves got off to a sub-par start in the tournament when they settled for a 0-0 draw against Syria.

India vs Uzbekistan: Match details of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 clash

Match: India vs Uzbekistan, Group B, Round 2, AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Timings: 8:00 pm IST, Thursday, January 18.

India vs Uzbekistan: Team News

Head coach Igor Stimac revealed in the pre-match press conference that Sahal Abdul Samad has started training on the pitch with the ball but his inclusion in the lineup looks unlikely. Meanwhile, Akash Mishra, who had an injury scare in the training, is likely to be fit on time.

Uzbekistan are expected to field a fully fit squad.

India vs Uzbekistan: Head-to-head record

The most recent outing between the White Wolves and the Blue Tigers dates back to 2001 in the Merdeka Cup, where Uzbekistan beat India 2-1.

Overall, the two sides have locked horns on six occasions, with Uzbekistan winning four times and the other two ending in a draw. India are yet to register their first win against Uzbekistan in international football.

India vs Uzbekistan: Broadcast detail for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match

The Blue Tigers' match-up against Uzbekistan in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be broadcasted on the JioCinema app and website on Thursday, January 18. The match will be telecast on Sports18.