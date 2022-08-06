India win the SAFF U20 Championship, beat Bangladesh in final

In the grand finale of the SAFF U20 Championship, India clinched the title with a breathtaking display in extra time against an inspired Bangladesh side to seal a 5-2 victory on Friday (August 5).

In the game unraveling at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Gurkirat Singh emerged as the star of the night with four clinical goals to steer the hosts to the trophy.

When the two sides faced each other earlier in the round-robin league stage, Bangladesh emerged victorious. However, the host nation has recovered from the initial blip and registered consecutive victories. Head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh's boys went on to record emphatic results against Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

The gaffer had warned the hosts against complacency and India reacted to these instructions to a tee. The Blue Tigers had a blistering start to the game when Himanshu Jangra's long-range effort rebounded off the Bangladesh goalkeeper. Gurkirat was the first to react and reach the ball, however, he was brought down by the onruhsing keeper. The referee pointed to the spot within the first 30 seconds.

Gurkirat stepped up to take the penalty and converted with the utmost composure. However, once India were ahead, the Blue Tigers slowly started to go on the back foot. Although the hosts created chances on the break, Bangladesh started dominating possession.

In the 34th minute, Gurkirat was sent through down the right flank and found himself one-on-one with the keeper. The 19-year-old failed to to keep his effort on target from a glitedge opportunity.

However, Bangladesh made India pay for their missed chances at the stroke of half-time. After Rafiqul Islam made a darting run into the box, the No. 7 cut back the ball for Rajon Howladar, whose shot evaded the jungle of legs and bulged into the net.

India showcase their ruthless nature in extra time against Bangladesh

Coming out after the break, the scores were leveled and India yet again failed to utilize their opportunities in the second-half. Bangladesh piled on India's suffering as they took the lead within three minutes when Amandeep mistimed his clearance off a harmless free-kick. It fell to Shain Mia whose effort hit the post and rolled in. India lost their lead and were now trailing by a goal.

With the match going out of India's hands, Venkatesh brought in the first substitution in the 57th minute – Tankadhar Bag came in for Maheson Singh. The equalizer followed within three minutes when a clearance fell to Gurkirat just outside the box. The Mumbai City FC forward composed himself and thumped it home.

After the end of regulation time, both teams were still on level terms. However, India came out in extra-time seemingly with a spring in their steps. The hosts took the lead in the 92nd minute through Himanshu Jangra. The Delhi-born latched on to a delightful pass from Harsh Patre and finished it with a first-time effort.

The flood gates had opened. Gurkirat completed his hat-trick in the 94th minute from a narrow angle. India were already 4-2 up, however, there was one final punch left in their bag. In the 99th minute, Gurkirat bagged his fourth goal of the night with an absolute screamer from around 30 yards out after wiggling past a couple of defenders.

Throughout the second half of extra-time, Bangladesh tried to get back into the game, but India were too far ahead in terms of quality and workrate off the ball.

The Blue Tigers conquered the SAFF U20 Championship in style as Gurkirat bagged the top scorer’s award, with eight goals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far