India Women's U-17 team bows out of Open Nordic tournament after to Faroe Islands on penalties

The India Women's U-17 team ended their campaign at the Under-15 Open Nordic Tournament with a 2-4 defeat on penalties against the Faroe Islands on Thursday (July 7).

The match, at the Strømmen Stadium, Norway, ended with a goalless draw after regulation time. But the Faroes piped the Young Tigresses in the penalty shootout.

Thomas Dennerby's side started out the tournament with a 1-5 drubbing at the hands of the Netherlands, before falling prey to Norway. Hence, going into the final game, Astam Oraon and Co. were hoping to bow out in style.

The match was a cagey affair in the opening minutes. with both sides trying to find a stronghold in the middle of the park. India started out on the front foot, earning a few corners but the side couldn't find the back of the net.

India had a close-range free-kick just around the 30-minute mark when defender Naketa curled an effort into the top corner but the opposing goalie leaped to parry.

Moments later, forward Lynda Kom Serto latched onto a stray ball in the attacking third and tried to make space for herself, but was dispossessed. Nitu Linda got on the rebound and smacked her effort straight at the keeper.

Faroe Islands edge India 4-2 in the penalty shootout

With the scores level at the break, both teams came out hungry to set the tempo of the game. Dennerby opted for some substitutions with Kajol Dsouza and Rejiya Devi replacing Neha and Shjaila.

However, it was Lynda Kom who emerged as India's liveliest attacking outlet. Early in the second half, she nodded a corner goalwards but her effort flew narrowly wide.

The Young Tigresses made more changes as Misha and Varshika replaced Lynda Kom and Naketa, respectively. A cross from the right by Anita reached Misha with just five minutes remaining in the game but her header was just wide.

Even with four minutes of injury time added by the referee, neither team could break the deadlock. India managed 59 percent possession but the game went into a penalty shootout.

Unfortunately, the Faroe Islands edged out the Young Tigresses by a 4-2 margin in the shootout.

Nitu Linda and Anita Kumari converted their spot-kicks for India but Varshika and Kajol Dsouza's efforts were saved. Goalkeeper Hempriya Seram kept India in the game with a crucial stop in the fourth penalty but it was a little too late for Dennerby's side.

With the recent revelations surrounding the sexual misconduct allegations involving assistant coach Alex Ambrose, the U-17 side have a brave lot of emotions to continue their progress on the field.

