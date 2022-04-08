Indian Arrows head coach seeks improvements after a dire performance against RoundGlass Punjab FC

Indian Arrows will be up against Gokulam Kerala FC in their next I-League fixture on Saturday. In their previous match, Shanmugam Venkatesh's side were up against a rejuvenated RoundGlass Punjab FC and ended up losing the game 1-3.

The 11th-placed Indian Arrows sought to put in a strong performance against one of the dominant sides in the league but failed in their attempt.

Head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh and goalkeeper Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari were present at the virtually held press conference ahead of their next match. Answering questions from the media, Venkatesh expressed his disappointment at the performance of his team against RoundGlass Punjab FC. He said:

"I was not happy with the performance. Especially the way we played in the last 3-4 matches, it was disappointing. It happens sometimes. After the game, we discussed with the players and they realised what went wrong."

However, the head coach has shown faith in his players and believes that the team will be able to achieve their desired targets. He said:

"My expectation would be to see our players play good football. The results will come automatically. They have played some fantastic games in the recent past."

Indian Arrows head coach feels the team needs to make improvements in the final third

Despite putting up some decent performances, the Arrows have struggled to tick in the final third. Addressing the issue, Venkatesh said:

"We have to improve upfront. Most importantly, we are creating chances. We need to be in the right place at the right time."

He believes that all teams have now found their rhythm. From this point onwards, the real competition will begin in the I-League 2021-22, feels the Indian Arrows head coach.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee