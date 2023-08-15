The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have officially announced that Indian clubs will not be participating in the AFC Champions League starting from the 2024-25 season. Consequently, Mumbai City FC will be the last Indian club to participate in Asia's premier football competition for the foreseeable future.

Having won the ISL Shield last season, Mumbai City FC faced the winners of the 2021-22 Shield Jamshedpur FC in a playoff game for a spot in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League. They defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-1 back in April to confirm their status in the competition.

The result put considerable pressure on the club to make the best of their opportunity. They are placed in the Western region of the draw and could potentially face any of the four Saudi Arabian clubs: Al-Ittifaq, Al-Hilal, Al-Fayha, or Cristiano Ronaldo’s team Al-Nassr, who will play in the qualifying round on August 22.

The Islanders made history back in 2022, as they became the first Indian club to secure a victory in the AFC Champions League when they beat Iraq’s Air Force Club.

However, a spot remains for an Indian club's participation in the AFC Champions League. The winner of the AFC Cup, the second tier in the Asian club competition, will receive a direct qualification into the group stages.

Currently, Odisha FC are set to compete in the 2023-24 AFC Cup. Additionally, Mohun Bagan Super Giant can join them, depending on their result in the preliminary playoff round against Nepalese side Machhindra FC on August 16.

AFC announces new format for Asian club competition

The AFC have implemented substantial changes to the structure of Asian club football. The premier competition, known as the AFC Champions League, will be renamed the AFC Champions League Elite next season. Indian clubs will no longer enjoy direct entry into this prestigious tournament.

Simultaneously, the AFC Cup will be rebranded as the AFC Champions League 2. In this competition, two Indian clubs can take part: one through direct qualification and the other through playoff matches.

Beyond these two established competitions, there will be a third tier of club competition, the AFC Challenge League. This league will feature 20 teams and is scheduled to kick off next year.

There has also been a considerable increase in the prize money up for grabs. The winners of the AFC Champions League Elite will now be awarded USD 12 million, a substantial increase from the previous USD 4 million.