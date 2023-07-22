Indian football fans show overwhelming support as Minerva Academy youngsters make history on global stage

The renowned Minerva Academy have once again made headlines on the global stage. Their under-13 team clinched victory in the prestigious Gothia Cup, defeating Brazilian outfit Ordin FC in a thrilling final.

The Gothia Cup is one of the biggest youth football tournaments in the world, with teams from all around the world competing in the tournament. This makes Minerva Academy FC's triumph historic as they become the first Indian side to claim this prestigious title.

The victory marks a huge day for both the club and the country. With a rich history of producing talented players, Minerva Academy has gone one step further, hinting at the potential for something extraordinary in the future.

In the final, Minerva Academy took an early two-goal lead against Ordin FC. Although the Brazilian team quickly reduced the deficit, Minerva scored again and restored their two-goal advantage. The scoreline remained unaltered in the second half, leaving the players in a mix of jubilation and tears as the final whistle blew.

The Indian football fraternity wholeheartedly embraced the occasion, extending their heartfelt wishes to Minerva Academy, who have now showcased their potential on the global stage.

This achievement signifies the rise of Indian football. Here are a few tweets celebrating their triumph.

Ranjit Bajaj expressed pride in the team's performance, noting the overwhelming support from Indian supporters at the tournament.

Footballinblood noted that the boys dominated the whole tournament and expressed pride in Minerva Academy.

Supporters congratulated Minerva Players and praised the work towards youth development.

Sudhir Menon congratulated the team, noting this showed Indian youth teams are on par with global football cultures at that age group and provided a massive experience for these young players.

Proud moment for all Indian football fans.

Proud moment for all Indian football fans. Great job by the team.

Supporters called it superb news and a new dawn in Indian football.

Congratulations to the boys. Minerva made the country proud again. Let this be an example for people who don't recognise the talent and skill of our players.

Indian football fans urge Indian Olympic Association to reconsider decision following Minerva Academy's Gothia Cup triumph

Amidst the notable strides made by Indian football in recent weeks, there was a profound sense of disappointment when the Indian football team was excluded from the upcoming Asian Games.

This decision sparked protests on social media as supporters appealed to the IOA and Sports Ministry to reconsider their stance.

In light of Minerva Academy's impressive performance on the global stage, fans intensified their plea to IOA president PT Usha. They urged her to reconsider the decision and grant the Indian under-23 side the opportunity to display their talents to the world.

Here are a few more tweets from the supporters:

Supporters criticized the sports ministry's decision regarding Asian Games participation.



A big slap to the sports ministry's face who says if u r not in top 8 in Asia u will not participate in asian games.

The way Indian football is growing from the grassroot level, Govt can't stop that by not sending team in upcoming Asian Games.

Supporters questioned the message being sent to young players by not sending the Indian football team to Asian Games.

This is a significant day for Indian football – Minerva Academy goalkeeper Yoihenba Khwairakpam

On their journey to the finals, Minerva Academy FC encountered tough opponents, with one notable triumph being their impressive 3-0 victory against Swedish side Hasle Loren IL.

The brand of football displayed by Minerva Academy truly caught the eye, as they showed dominance in numerous matches while playing breathtaking football.

Goalkeeper Yoihenba Khwairakpam revealed that it was an emotional moment for the team, as they made history.

"This is a significant day for Indian football. We have worked hard for months for this. It's very emotional, especially because we have such strong support from our fans in the stands, cheering for us and our country.

"It feels tremendous to represent India by winning the Gothia Cup. I believe everyone who supported us throughout this journey is as proud of us as we are of them."

This marks the beginning of a promising new era, providing the belief that with the proper infrastructure, Indian football has the potential to make a significant impact on the global stage.