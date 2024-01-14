Bhaichung Bhutia’s name holds a special place in Indian football as he is synonymous with the nation’s resurgence in the sport since the start of the century.

The former Indian captain has exerted unparalleled influence, not only on the field but also off it by making significant contributions since his retirement. Bhutia’s impact extends to his substantial efforts in developing grassroots football in the country. His recent initiative in Bengaluru serves as just one example of his ongoing commitment to developing the sport in the country.

Teaming up with one of India’s leading international school chains, The Orchids International School, he organized a second exclusive Masterclass series for students. Additionally, the international school announced its collaboration with Bhutia’s ‘Bhaichung Bhutia Football Academy’ on Friday.

As part of the ‘Power Up with Legends’ series, which also involves other sporting icons like Shikhar Dhawan, Mary Kom, Geeta Phogat, and Ajantha Mendis, football training camps were conducted in Orchids’ Haralur and Kadugodi campuses from Thursday, with an exclusive Masterclass on shooting skills by Bhaichung Bhutia himself, on Saturday.

The primary aim of the camp was to instill a culture of teamwork, determination, and athleticism among the young minds at Orchids. The three-day camp focused on improving their skills through structured training methods while imparting both the technical and interpersonal skills essential for the game.

Sportskeeda engaged in a discussion with Bhaichung Bhutia after his Masterclass Session at Orchids The International School, Bengaluru, where the ‘Sikkimese Sniper’ revealed how this initiative contributes to the overall development of students.

"This is a brilliant initiative by Orchids The International School," Bhutia said. "When I was approached by the school management, I really liked their concept of interactive sessions with students. Through Masterclass sessions, the next generation can benefit from the experience and expertise of accomplished professionals. I understood that the school also had sessions with legends like Ajantha Mendes, Geeta Phogat, and Shikhar Dhawan’s Da One Academy."

"These masterclasses are significant for children’s development, both in terms of skill and passion. They get to learn from experienced players like myself, gain technical knowledge, and most importantly, experience the joy of the beautiful game firsthand. This fosters a love for sports like football that can stay with them forever, shaping their discipline, teamwork, and resilience," he added.

We need a strong grassroots foundation for sustainable growth in the country – Bhaiching Bhutia

Over the past decade, football in Bengaluru has experienced a significant upswing. Numerous clubs in the city have served as a stage for nurturing young talents, and Bengaluru’s football league stands out as one of the best-managed leagues in India.

Speaking about the significance of cultivating a football culture in the city, which holds the promise of becoming a key hub for Indian football in the coming years, Bhutia revealed the need for young talents to play competitive football.

"Bengaluru has witnessed a massive surge in footballing interest, and initiatives like this partnership with Orchids are crucial to building a strong footballing culture. By exposing young talents to quality training and mentorship, we create a pipeline for future stars and nurture a passionate fan base. This holistic approach is essential for Bengaluru to become a true footballing hub," he stated.

Bhutia also emphasizes that directing investments toward the grassroots level is crucial to ensure the continued upward trajectory of growth in the sport within the country.

"We need a strong grassroots foundation for sustainable growth in the country. Investing in coaching education, infrastructure development, and talent identification at the school level is crucial. We also need to create a robust ecosystem with financial stability for clubs and academies. Collaboration between stakeholders like Orchids The International School and experienced players is key to driving this development forward," he concluded.

The collaboration between Bhutia and Orchids International School is poised to not only improve footballing skills but also play a significant role in the overall development of young individuals, improving both core values and passion for the sport.