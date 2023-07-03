In a major development for Indian football, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee has announced the inclusion of five new clubs into the prestigious Hero I-League. This decision, taken during a meeting held in Bengaluru on Monday, July 3, marks a significant step forward for the sport in the country.

The AIFF Executive Committee, led by President Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, made another important decision during the meeting, to revive the Federation Cup. Starting from the 2023-24 season, the Federation Cup will regain its status as the premier cup competition in India.

The five clubs granted entry into the Hero I-League are YMS Finance Pvt Ltd from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh; Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd from Bhaini Sahib Village, Punjab; Nimida United Sports Development Pvt Ltd from Bengaluru, Karnataka; Concatenate Advest Advisory Pvt Ltd from Delhi; and Bunkerhill Pvt Ltd from Ambala, Haryana. These entities had submitted their bids to participate in the league and were selected by the AIFF Executive Committee.

Emphasizing the significance of the Executive Committee's decision, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey stated:

"This Executive Committee meeting is being held on a day when the Indian Senior Men’s National Team is preparing to battle it out against Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship tomorrow. This is ample testimony of India’s growing footballing strength."

President Chaubey further highlighted the democratic approach of the AIFF, saying:

"The biggest strength of this Executive Committee is their complete faith in running the game in the country in the most democratic manner. Perhaps, never before has the Federation been run with so much inner democracy, where everybody has the right to air their views and opinions."

Federation Cup restored as premier cup competition of Indian football

Federation Cup Restored as Premier Cup Competition in India (Image source: AIFF Twitter)

During the meeting, the AIFF Executive Committee also announced the revival of the Federation Cup, the premier cup competition in India. Starting from the 2023-24 season, the Federation Cup will once again captivate football fans across the nation.

Reflecting on this decision, AIFF President Chaubey remarked:

"The revival of the Federation Cup is a significant step forward for Indian football. This prestigious cup competition will further elevate the sport and provide a platform for teams to showcase their talent and compete at the highest level."

AIFF Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran also made a statement about this new decision, saying:

“The decision to inculcate five new clubs into the Hero I-League is historic.”

Furthermore, the AIFF Executive Committee appointed Satyanarayan M, the General Secretary of the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA), as the new Deputy Secretary General of the AIFF.

The inclusion of the five new clubs into the Hero I-League, alongside the revival of the Federation Cup, is set to mark a transformative phase for Indian football. These developments are expected to accelerate the growth and progress of the sport, attracting more fans and fostering a highly competitive environment at both the domestic and international levels.

Poll : 0 votes