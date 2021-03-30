Indian Football Team concedes six goals for the first time in over a decade

Indian Football Team conceded six goals in their humiliating 6-0 loss against UAE at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai on Monday. The last time India allowed the opposition to score six or more goals was way back on 14th November 2010, when Kuwait beat them 9-1. Coincidentally, that match was also played in UAE. Mohammed Rafi was the only Indian to find his name on the scoresheet on that occasion. India followed up that defeat with another 5-0 loss against the UAE four days later.

Since then, however, India have qualified for the AFC Asian Cup twice and the Blue Tigers have improved their game considerably. With the latest 6-0 loss to the UAE though, all the hard work of the past seems to be undone.

But this still wasn't India's heaviest defeat in their history. The Blue Tigers' biggest loss post-Independence came in 1955 when the Soviet Union beat them 10-1 in a friendly match.

List of post-Independence matches where Indian Football Team conceded six goals or more

India 0-6 UAE (Dubai, 29th March 2021, International Friendly)

India 1-9 Kuwait (Abu Dhabi, 14th November 2010, International Friendly)

India 3-6 Yemen (Pune, 13th October 2010, International Friendly)

India 1-7 Saudi Arabia (Jeddah, 6th September 2006, 2007 AFC Asian Cup Qualification)

India 0-6 Japan (Yokohama, 22nd February 2006, 2007 AFC Asian Cup Qualification)

India 0-7 Japan (Saitama, 9th June 2004, 2006 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)

India 0-6 Qatar (Doha, 27th September 1996, 1998 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)

India 1-7 Indonesia (Kuala Lumpur, 4th March 1996, 1996 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers)

India 0-7 South Korea (Seoul, 9th June 1993, 1994 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)

India 2-6 Suriname (Paramaribo, 16th June 1984, International Friendly)

India 1-6 Kuwait (Bangkok, 18th December 1978, Asian Games)

India 0-8 South Korea (Kuala Lumpur, 18th August 1976, Merdeka Cup)

India 2-6 Thailand (Kuala Lumpur, 11th August 1976, Merdeka Cup)

India 1-7 China PR (Tehran, 4th September 1974, Asian Games)

India 1-9 Burma (Kuala Lumpur, 6th August 1971, Merdeka Cup)

India 0-6 Burma (Kuala Lumpur, 1st November 1969, Merdeka Cup)

India 1-11 Soviet Union (Moskva, 16th September 1955, International Friendly)

India 1-10 Yugoslavia (Helsinki, 15th July 1952, Summer Olympics).