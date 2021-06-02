Indian Football Team squad for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

The Indian Football team will play their remaining three games of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

India will play Qatar on June 3 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar. The Blue Tigers will then face neighbors Bangladesh in the same stadium on June 7.

India will play the penultimate game of the qualifiers against Afghanistan on June 15 at the same venue.

India's chances of qualifying for the World Cup are over, as a victory in all three games will still not be enough to see the Blue Tigers qualify for the next round. They are currently fourth in Group E with three points from five games.

However, India still have a lot to play for as they can directly qualify for the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers by finishing third in the group.

A direct spot in the third round qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup in China will be a good achievement for the side given the present scenario.

India needs to finish third in the group to secure a direct spot in the third round of 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Igor Stimac faces his toughest test in the next 11 days

Igor Stimac's side will have to be at their best to achieve what is expected from the side.

The Indian National team played out a 0-0 draw against Qatar in the first leg. The Blue Tigers also played out a 1-1 draw on both occasions against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the first leg.

Igor Stimac's plan for a camp before the qualifiers was dealt a blow due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The squad for the qualifiers is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhasis Bose

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Glan Martins, Rowllin Borges, Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Lalengmawia (Apuia), Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammad Yasir, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bipin Singh

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita

Edited by Arjun Panchadar