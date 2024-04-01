Indian footballer Manisha Kalyan wins Cypriot First Division title with Apollon Ladies

Indian footballer Manisha Kalyan won the Cypriot First Division title with Apollon Ladies in her second season with the club. Apollon Ladies F.C. finished atop the Cypriot First Division 2023-24 points table to be crowned champions.

They bagged 57 points from 20 matches, including 19 wins and a loss. They were the only club that didn't draw a single match in the recently concluded edition of the Cypriot First Division. Apollon Ladies FC finished their campaign with a goal difference of 81, having scored 86 goals and conceded five.

Manisha Kalyan won the Cypriot First Division 2022-23 and also the Cypriot Women's Cup 2022-23 in her debut season with Apollon Ladies FC. She also got her name in the Best XI of the Season last year.

The Indian footballer has added another feather to her cap by winning the 2023-24 Cypriot First Division. She is also just three wins away from winning the Cypriot Women's Cup with the club.

Apollon Ladies FC will face Karmiotissa Chrysomilla in the Cypriot Women's Cup semi-finals. The home leg is scheduled for April 17 and will commence at 7:00 pm IST, while the away leg match will commence at 1:30 pm IST on April 21.

The winner of the semi-final will face either Aris Limassol or Lefkothea in the summit clash of the Cypriot Women's Cup.

Lefkothea finished second with 42 points from 20 matches, having won 12, drawn three, and lost four. Aris Limassol and Omonia Lefkothea finished third and fourth, respectively, in the points table with 35 and 23 points.

Aris Limassol won 10 matches, lost five, and drew as many games. Meanwhile, Omonia Lefkothea won seven, lost 11, and drew a couple of matches in the tournament.

Lakatamia ended their season with 15 points, including four wins, three draws, and 13 losses. Karmiotissa Chrysomilla finished at the bottom of the standings with a single point from 20 matches, having registered one draw and 19 losses. They were the only team in the team to not win a single match.