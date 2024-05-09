Indian footballer Manisha Kalyan wins PASP Cyprus Best11 award

Indian women’s national football team player Manisha Kalyan added another feather to her cap as she won the Best11 award. It was presented by the Cyprus Pancyprian Football Association on Tuesday, May 7.

Manisha was included in the team of the season in the Cypriot first division. She plied her trade for Apollon Ladies after being signed by the club in 2022.

Manisha Kalyan continues to impress one and all with an array of achievements. Earlier, she had won the 2020-21 AIFF Women’s Emerging Footballer of the Year and the 2022-23 AIFF Women’s Player of the Year awards.

Furthermore, she also holds the record of being the first-ever Indian footballer to feature in the UEFA Champions League.

Upon receiving the award, Manisha said:

“Thanks to PASP for giving me this award and thanks to all the players who voted for me, thank you to my teammates and everyone who supported for me."

“Even before I was called up for India, I dreamt of playing abroad”- Manisha Kalyan

Coming from a small village in Punjab, she made her India debut at the age of just 17. Manisha Kalyan’s journey is an inspiration for all the young women athletes who aspire to do big things in the world of sports.

Her love for the game of football began during her school days. Persistent hard work coupled with a fearless attitude helped her reach great heights.

She made heads turn after getting the opportunity to sign with the Cypriot club Apollon Ladies. Given the fact that the Indian women’s football team is far behind in the top rankings, Manisha Kalyan achieved a rare feat and she was proud of that.

“I made the right decision to join Apollon because I am improving and learning new things here,” Kalyan said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

“Even before I was called up for India, I dreamt of playing abroad because when you begin playing abroad at an early age, you can improve and contribute more to the national team,” she added.

For the unversed, Manisha has been honoured with the Women’s Player of the Year award twice in 2021-2022 and 2022-23.