Indian men's team to play international friendlies against Singapore, Vietnam in September

After a string of statement victories in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in June, the Indian men's team will return to action in September, playing two international friendlies against Singapore and Vietnam.

The Blue Tigers are set to travel to Vietnam on September 22 and subsequently face off against Singapore two days later. Before returning to India, Igor Stimac's men will take on the host nation on September 27.

India are currently placed 104th In the Men's FIFA World Rankings while their upcoming two opponents are placed at 97th (Vietnam) and 159th (Singapore). Speaking on the two matches ahead, Stimac stated in a press release:

“We are happy about the upcoming challenges, and we’re looking forward to maintaining the quality of performances that we have recently dished out.”

Furthermore, the coach also talked about the efforts that are being made to provide a preparatory camp ahead of the matches in September. The Croatian remains hopeful of playing a practice match against Kerala Blasters ahead of their departure to Vietnam.

India's FIFA Friendlies in September

September 24: India vs Singapore

September 27: Vietnam vs India

A look at the Blue Tigers' recent form

Going into the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers, India suffered three consecutive defeats on the trot in international friendlies, namely against Bahrain, Belarus, and Jordan. In the final round of qualifiers, Sunil Chhetri and Co. were drawn in Group D, alongside Cambodia, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

The Blue Tigers started off with a clinical 2-0 victory against Cambodia before winning 1-2 against the Afghans, thanks to a late goal from Sahal Abdul Samad. In the final game of the Qualifiers, with a berth in the Asian Cup almost sealed, India delivered a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Hong Kong.

