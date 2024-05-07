Indian senior women's team to play 2 friendlies against Uzbekistan in Tashkent

The Indian senior women's national football team are scheduled to play two friendly matches against Uzbekistan in Tashkent on May 31 and June 4.

Head coach Langam Chaoba Devi announced a 30-member probables for the training camp. The selected players will train in Hyderabad May 16 onwards. The list of probables includes six goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders, and 10 forwards.

The Deccan Arena has been chosen as the venue for the two-week training camp. The Women in Blue will leave for Uzbekistan on May 29.

The Indian women's football team's last outing was the Turkish Women's Cup in February this year. They lost to Kosovo in the competition to finish as the runners-up.

The 66th-ranked nation is all set to tour a higher-ranked Uzbekistan, who are placed 48th in the FIFA World Rankings.

Mr M Satyanarayan, AIFF Acting Secretary General, was quoted as saying in the press release:

“This is the second international trip during the FIFA match window for the senior women’s team this year after the runners-up finish in Turkey. They will take on Uzbekistan, who are ranked much above them, and these two games will be a good learning curve for the Blue Tigresses."

Indian Women's Football Team's 30-member probable for training camp in Hyderabad

Goalkeepers: Anshika, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi, Nandini, Payal Ramesh Basude, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Aruna Bag, Astam Oraon, Hemam Shilky Devi, Juli Kishan, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Sanju, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Thounaojam Kritina Devi, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Pavithra Murugesan, Sangita Basfore

Forwards: Jyothi, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Manisha, Neha, Pyari Xaxa, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Soumya Guguloth.

Uzbekistan vs India: Women's Friendly Fixtures

May 31: Uzbekistan vs India (Match 1)

June 4: Uzbekistan vs India (Match 2)

(The timing for both games will be announced in due course)