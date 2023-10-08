Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giants match | ISL 2023-24

There was literally no movement in the league standings after Mohun Bagan Super Giants’ comprehensive victory over Chennaiyin FC on Saturday evening.

It was a contest between the two sides sitting on opposite poles of the league standings. While Mohun Bagan Super Giants were sitting at the top of the Indian Super League standings, Chennaiyin FC were languishing at the bottom.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants registered a dominating 3-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC to extend their winning run to three matches. Contrastingly, Chennaiyin FC have extended their losing run to three games.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants have asserted their position at the top with nine points after three matches. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are still sitting at the bottom of the points table with zero points in three appearances.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants flexed their muscles with a 3-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC

The defending champions took control of the game from the very first minute of the game and never allowed the opposition to settle down. The Super Giants broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute of the game through Dimitri Petratos' header.

They upped the ante after scoring the first goal and then managed to find the back of the net at the stroke of half-time. Jason Cummings scored another brilliantly-crafted goal to double the lead.

Rafael Crivellaro struck a thunderous freekick to score the first goal for Chennaiyin FC in the 55th minute of the game. However, any hopes for their comeback were crushed after one minute only as Manvir Singh scored a goal from a tight angle to kill the game in the 56th minute.

No team could score another goal in the game as the scoreline read 3-1 for the defending champions at the full-time whistle. The Super Giants dominated the game with 58% possession and had 9 shots on target. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC had only one shot on target.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants will next play in the AFC Cup group stage as they face Bashundhara Kings. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC will square off against Hyderabad FC in their next ISL fixture.