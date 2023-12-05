Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC match | ISL 2023-24

East Bengal eased past NorthEast United 5-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, December 4.

This is the biggest win for the Red and Golds in the competition since their entry in ISL in 2020. East Bengal earned all three points with sheer domination over the visiting team and climbed up two places to rank seventh in the latest league standings. They now have eight points from seven matches, courtesy of two wins, two draws and three losses.

NorthEast United stay at sixth place with nine points from their eight games with two wins, three draws and as many losses. The Highlanders have played one game more than East Bengal.

FC Goa continue their strong form and are at the top of the league standings with nineteen points from seven matches and are the only unbeaten side in the competition so far. They are followed by Kerala Blasters, Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC who keep the pressure on Manolo Marquez’s Gaurs. Mumbai City FC are placed fifth.

Things continue to stay grim for Chennaiyin FC, Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC as they are struggling to win matches. They occupy the eighth, ninth and tenth spots respectively in the league standings.

Punjab FC and Hyderabad FC are the only two sides in the current season yet to win a single game. They are still winless after playing eight matches each. Newly promoted side Punjab FC have had a hard time and just have four points while Hyderabad FC are plagued by issues of non-payment and tactical disaster and just have three points.

Five Star East Bengal create club history

In their biggest win in ISL history, Carles Cuadrat's men looked absolutely unstoppable on the field against NorthEast United FC. Borja Herrera scored the first goal before Cleiton Silva made it 2-0 at half time.

NorthEast United FC looked absolutely clueless at the back, allowing East Bengal to dominate the second half of proceedings and score three goals with ease. Nandhakumar came off the bench to score twice, while Brazilian striker Silva added his second.

East Bengal FC will host Punjab FC up next on December 9 while NorthEast United FC welcome Hyderabad FC the next day.