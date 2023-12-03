Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC match | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa edged out a 1-0 win against Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League 2023-24 fixture on Sunday evening (3 December) at the Fatorda Stadium.

In the top-of-the-table contest, FC Goa secured all three points and pipped Kerala Blasters FC to go two points clear at the top of the table.

Ahead of the game, Kerala Blasters were sitting at the top of the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings with 17 points from eight matches. They had five wins, one loss, and two draws in their account.

Meanwhile, FC Goa were sitting behind them in second position with 16 points from six matches with five wins and one draw against their name.

Mohun Bagan, with 15 points from five games, are third in the standings and are followed by Odisha FC, who have collected 13 points from seven matches.

Jamshedpur FC, Punjab FC, and Hyderabad FC occupy the bottom three positions in the table.

Rowllin Borges' goal takes FC Goa to the top in the Indian Super League 2023-24

Kerala Blasters FC began the game on the front foot as they had a couple of early chances. They took three shots inside the first ten minutes, with the best opportunity falling to Kwame Peprah, whose effort went wide of the post.

The Gaurs grew in the game as the match progressed and regularly threatened Sachin Suresh's goal. After missing a spate of chances, FC Goa finally broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time through Rowllin Borges' strike, which found the bottom-right corner.

The Blasters were the more dominant side in the second half as FC Goa tried to hold on to their slender lead. They out-shot the hosts seven to two, but couldn't find the equalizer as FC Goa secured a 1-0 win.

FC Goa will square off against Mumbai City FC in their next Indian Super League 2023-24 fixture on Tuesday, December 12, while Kerala Blasters FC will take on Punjab FC on Thursday, December 14.