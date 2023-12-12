Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC match | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa and Mumbai City played a dull goalless draw in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 contest at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday, December 12. The league standings are unchanged as both teams remained firm at their respective positions after sharing a point each.

Ahead of this contest, the Gaurs were sitting at the top of the ISL points table with 19 points from seven matches courtesy of six wins and one draw. On the other hand, the Islanders were fourth with 14 points in six matches as they had four wins and two draws in their account.

FC Goa are still at the top of the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table with 20 points in eight matches. They now have six wins and two draws against their name.

At the same time, Mumbai City FC are still sitting in the fourth position with 15 points in seven matches, including four wins and three draws.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters are second in the ISL 2023-24 standings with 17 points in nine matches. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giants are third with 16 points in six matches.

FC Goa began the game on a high note as they forced Phurba Lachenpa to make an early save. They created multiple opportunities to score but lacked composure while finishing.

Mumbai City FC also grew slowly in the game and troubled FC Goa's defence. However, they too failed to break the deadlock.

The story didn't change in the second half either. Mumbai City were more attacking in the second half, but none of the teams could find the back of the net. Goa had 12 attempts on goal with two being on target while Mumbai City had six attempts, with one being target.

In the end, the game finished as a 0-0 draw, and both teams kept their unbeaten run in the ongoing season intact.

FC Goa will face Mohun Bagan Super Giants in their next Indian Super League 2023-24 fixture on Saturday, December 23. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC will lock horns with East Bengal FC in their next ISL 2023-24 contest on December 16.