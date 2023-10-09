Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match | ISL 2023-24

Mumbai City secured a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday (October 8) night in the Indian Super League. Nine yellow cards and two red cards were shown by the referee as tempers flared high at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Kerala Blasters FC began the game in second position in the points table, while Mumbai City FC were placed sixth. The Islanders registered their second win of the season while the Tuskers succumbed to their first defeat of ISL 2023.

Mumbai City FC have now jumped to the second position in the league standings with seven points from three matches. Kerala Blasters FC are fourth with six points from three matches.

Mohun Bagan are at the top of the table with three wins from their three matches. Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC occupy the bottom two positions, having failed to get a single point on the board.

Mumbai City FC extend their unbeaten run with a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC

Both teams started the game well as they searched for an early goal. However, they couldn't convert any of the early chances. Mumbai City FC were particularly wasteful in front of goal.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz broke the deadlock in first-half added time as he capitalized on Blasters goalkeeper Sachin Suresh’s howler to give MCFC the lead.

Kerala Blasters FC stormed back into the game via Danish Farooq’s header in the 57th minute. However, their happiness did not last long as Lalengmawia Ralte breached Kerala Blasters' defence to score the second goal for MCFC in the 66th minute.

Both teams tried their best but could not find another goal. Tempers flared throughout the game and there was a lot of turmoil as 18 minutes of injury time were added to the second half.

Mumbai City FC will next lock horns with Al-Hilal in their next group-stage game of the AFC Champions League. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC will square off against NorthEast United FC in their next ISL 2023 fixture.