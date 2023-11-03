Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC match | ISL 2023-24

Mumbai City FC defeated Punjab City FC in the Indian Super League fixture on Thursday night. With their win, not only did Mumbai City FC keep their unbeaten run in the league intact, but they also made a massive stride in the league standings as well.

Mumbai City FC came back from behind to strike two goals late in the game and won the contest against Punjab FC 2-1.

Ahead of this game, Mumbai City FC were fifth in the points table with two wins and two draws after four matches. Meanwhile, Punjab FC were sitting in the 11th position with two draws and three defeats after five matches.

With this win, Mumbai City have jumped to the second place with 11 points in five matches. They have notched up three wins and two draws so far. On the other hand, Punjab FC are still languishing in the 11th position with two points after six matches after facing two draws and four losses.

Punjab FC fails to hold their fort, as Mumbai City FC snatches a late win

Punjab FC surprised Mumbai City FC as they began the game with a high tempo in search of a goal. In fact, Mumbai City failed to control the pace of the game and a couple of their players also earned themselves a yellow card.

In the 38th minute, Punjab FC hit Mumbai City FC on the counter-attack and Luka Majcen took his shot brilliantly to break the deadlock. Mumbai City FC tried to get an equalizer but they missed the opportunities and the first half ended with a scoreline of 1-0 to Punjab FC.

Mumbai City FC came back with intensity in the second half in their bid to find an equalizer. However, they kept on missing their chances until the 82nd minute. It was a moment of brilliance from Greg Stewart to bring Mumbai City FC back in the game as he scored from the edge of the box.

A few seconds later, Jorge Pereyra Diaz capitalized on the defence's mistake to shake Punjab FC and give Mumbai City FC a 2-1 lead. No further goals were scored in the game as Mumbai City FC managed to hold on to their one-goal lead.

Punjab City FC will now keep searching for their first win of the season as they face Hyderabad FC next in the league. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC are all set to play against Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League group stage fixture.