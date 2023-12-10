Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match | ISL 2023-24

NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC shared the spoils after playing out a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League fixture at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Sunday (December 10).

The Highlanders moved up to the sixth position as a result of the draw, while the Nizams remained at the foot of the table.

NorthEast United have won two, drawn four, and lost three games in the season so far, and have 10 points and a goal difference of -3. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are yet to win a game and have drawn four and lost five this season. They have four points and a goal difference of -6.

There is no change among the top four as FC Goa are still at the top with 19 points from seven matches. Kerala Blasters are only two points behind them, but they have played two matches more than the league leaders.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants are third with 16 points from six matches and Mumbai City FC complete the Indian Super League 2023-24 top four with 14 points after six games.

NorthEast FC dropped two points against struggling Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24

The home game against Hyderabad FC was a golden opportunity for the Highlanders to secure all three points in their pursuit of the top four. However, they messed up their chance.

NorthEast United FC were on the attack right from the outset, and they opened the scoring in the eighth minute. The Highlanders' shot from a corner was deflected by Nim Dorjee Tamang for an own goal.

The Highlanders created more chances after breaking the deadlock, but they failed to find the finishing touches. In the 44th minute, Hyderabad FC struck back through Petteri Pennanen. He dribbled past the Highlanders' defense after receiving the ball outside the box and unleashed a left-footed strike to level the scores.

Both teams had their chances in the second half but failed to convert them and in the end, they had to share one point each with the scoreline reading 1-1.

Now, Hyderabad FC will face Odisha FC in their next ISL contest, while NorthEast United FC will go up against Mohun Bagan Super Giants in their next Indian Super League 2023-24 fixture.