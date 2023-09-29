Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match | ISL 2023-24

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC did not bring about any change in the points table. The face-off, despite being thrilling till the very end, ended in a 2-2 draw and the teams shared a point each.

Before this match, Odisha and Mumbai City FC were second and third on the points table, respectively, with three points each. After this match, they remain in the same position but with four points each now.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants remain first on the points table with six points in three matches. The defending champions have continued from where they left off in the 2022-23 season. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC are fourth on the points table with three points from one match.

They have a good chance of overtaking Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC if they win their next match.

Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC share points in a sensational 2-2 draw

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw. It was an end-to-end affair where both teams got a lot of chances. Odisha FC took the lead twice - first just before the half time through Mawihmingthanga and then through Roy Krishna's 76th-minute penalty.

Mumbai City equalized both times within a few minutes - first through R Griffiths in the 47th minute and then again through Pereyra Diaz in the 88th minute.

MCFC showed more intent but Odisha were somehow more direct in their approach. Des Buckingham's men had 52% possession and attempted 13 shots, five of which were on target. Compared to that, Odisha FC attempted seven shots, with four on target.

Odisha FC will take on Basundhara Kings in the AFC Cup next before taking on FC Goa in the Indian Super League. On the other hand, Mumbai City FC will face Navbahor FC in the AFC Cup next before taking on Kerala Blasters on October 8.