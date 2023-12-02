Indian Super League 2023-24: Updated points table after Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant clash

Hyderabad FC suffered their fifth loss in eight matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 after going 0-2 against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

Hyderabad managed to resist the Mariners till the 85th minute. But center-back Brendan Hamill pushed forth from a deep position, catching his counterpart Chinglensana Singh unaware and slotted home from an acute angle. Asish Rai added to his former club's misery when he found the back of the net in stoppage time to seal the game.

Mohun Bagan were in front of Hyderabad's goal throughout the game but they had to wait till the dying stages to put their name on the scoresheet. The win will give Mohun Bagan a lot of confidence after their humiliating defeat against Odisha FC in the AFC Cup earlier this week.

Mohun Bagan's Kiyan Nasseri taking on Sahil Tavora (14) and Nim Dorjee Tamang (right, 29). (Credit: MBSG)

Hyderabad, who were beaten 0-1 by Kerala Blasters in their previous game in Kochi, continued to lack inspiration in the final third.

This win sends Mohun Bagan one place over Odisha FC to the third position in the league table with 15 points inside their kitty. Hyderabad continue to languish at the bottom of the table with just three points to their name.

Kerala Blasters and FC Goa, who play each other at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday, occupy the first and second positions in the league table, respectively, with 16 points each.

Hyderabad lacked a distinct game plan against Mohun Bagan

Hyderabad FC started the game on the front foot, but they gradually faded away by the end of the evening. They did not have any distinct game plan and were trying to attempt attacking pursuits on goal from all parts of the final third.

The Nawabs lacked creativity through the middle, and whatever they tried from outside the box failed to land in the back of Vishal Kaith's net. Joe Knowles, playing out of position as the center-forward, was handed quite a few opportunities on a plate but failed to put any sort of quality behind them.

The Yellow and Blacks' management, took things up a notch further and surprised all and sundry by bringing on defensive midfielder Hitesh Sharma for winger Mohammad Yasir moment after conceding their first goal.

Hyderabad travel to Guwahati to take on NorthEast United FC next Sunday whereas the Mariners host Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.