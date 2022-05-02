Indian Super League to implement six-team playoffs format from next season: Reports

The Indian Super League playoffs will be restructured from the upcoming season. Rather than the four-team knockout phase that was being followed since the inception of the league in 2014, six teams will now participate in the play-offs, according to media reports.

So far, the top-tier league has followed a four-team playoff system. The first-placed team, the shield winners, faced off against the fourth-placed side while the second and third went against each other in two-legged matches.

However, as per the Times of India report, the new format, which has been discussed with the clubs and approved by the technical committee, will feature the top six teams. The top two sides will automatically seal qualification to the semifinals. The third-ranked team will play the sixth team, and the fourth will play the fifth-placed club in single-legged knockout matches to determine the final two spots.

The knockout matches will be played at the home of the higher ranked side. Meanwhile, the format of the semifinals and finals remains the same.

According to the TOI report, none of the participating Indian Super League clubs objected to the changes suggested in the current format.

A club member who attended the meeting told TOI:

"Qualifying for the playoffs is getting tougher with each passing season and nobody is really assured of a place among the top four. It’s competitive, so if there are more spots to fight for, I don’t think the clubs would object."

Another club official told TOI:

"There is now an incentive for clubs to finish one and two. The top team gets AFC Champions League spot, besides prize money of Rs 3.5 crore, while the second-placed teams get a direct playoff spot, without having to go through a tricky qualifier. Even five and six remain in contention for the ISL trophy."

What do the suggested Indian Super League format changes mean?

News of the possible new changes immediately evoked reactions from both spectrums. Some were seemingly disappointed at the possibility of increased randomization of the playoffs results. But the general consensus was that expanding the number of spots for the playoffs allows for more meaningful matches between the midtable clubs.

The roadmap for the Indian Super League includes an expansion of the number of clubs in the near future. A higher number of teams in the league will make more sense of the proposed format and allow more teams to have a shot at winning the title. Meanwhile, the format also rewards the top two teams for maintaining their consistency throughout the season.

