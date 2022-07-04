Indian U-17 side handed three-goal drubbing by Iceland in Open Nordic tournament

The Indian U-17 women's national team were humbled by Iceland in the U-16 Open Nordic Tournament on Monday. Astam Oraon and Co. were handed a 0-3 defeat as Emilia Oskarsdottir scored a second-half brace for the Icelandic side at the Jessheim Stadion in Jesshein, Norway.

The Young Trigresses came into the tie after suffering a 1-5 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in the opening match of the tournament last Friday.

However, Thomas Dennerby's side looked a lot more positive and enjoyed a wealth of possession in the first phase of the game against Iceland. Winger Anita Kumari got an early shot away from the right, which was saved.

Iceland, though, soon took control of the game and carved open in the Indian defense on multiple occasions and Indian goalkeeper Melody Chanu stepped in with a couple of neat saves.

Finally, in the dying minutes of the first half, Iceland finally broke India's resistance from an indirect free-kick inside the box. Lilja Bjork Unnardottir sent the ball into the back of the net with an absolute piledriver to put her side in the lead.

Emilia Oskarsdottir's brace seals tie for Iceland against India

Coming out after the break, Thomas Dennerby brought on striker Lynda Kom in the place of Kajol Dsouza as India pressed for an equalizer. Nitu Linda almost created a chance out of nowhere as she snatched the ball off a defender inside the opposition box. However, the Iceland keeper gathered the ball with ease.

Soon after, Oskarsdottir doubled Iceland's lead after sneaking behind the Indian defensive line and slipping the ball past Melody Chanu at the hour-mark.

With time running out, Nitu Linda and Lynda Kom had a few more opportunities but were unable to take advantage of them. With little over five minutes remaining in regulation, Oskarsdottir finally put an end to the game by making it 3-0.

