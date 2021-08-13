Indian women's football team camp to be held in Jameshedpur from August 16

The Indian women’s football team will be holding a camp in Jamshedpur from August 16 to prepare for the AFC Women’s Cup India 2022 – the continent's flagship championship.

The upcoming year is a huge one for Indian football as India is set to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in October 2022. Head coach Thomas Dennerby has named a list of 30 probables who will be attending the camp in Jamshedpur.

Thomas Dennerby has three decades of experience behind him, guiding Sweden’s women’s national team to a 3rd-place finish in the FIFA World Cup in 2011 and a quarter-final spot in the 2012 London Olympics.

The coach had also earlier served as the head coach of the Nigerian women’s national team and coached the Super Falcons to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. He also helped the Nigerian women win the AWCON Award 2018 and was awarded the 2018 Coach of the Year in Nigeria.

In addition to the 30 players named by Thomas Dennerby, Bala Devi, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation, will be joining the camp. Meanwhile, Dalima Chibber will be training for the first 10 days after which she will be returning to play league football in Canada as per prior commitments.

The cooperation from the Jharkhand State Government and their unprecedented support for women’s football will go a long way in aiding India’s preparation for the Asian Cup. The competition is scheduled to be held in India from January 20 to February 6, 2022.

Indian football players at the national camp

The following players will be a part of the Indian football national camp.

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, M Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda

Defenders: Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi, Michel Castanha, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, W Linthoingambi Devi, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Anju Tamang, Asem Roja Devi

Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Martina Thokchom, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Sumithra Kamaraj, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Sanju, Manisha.

Forwards: Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sumati Kumari, Daya Devi, Pyari Xaxa.

