Indian women footballer Jyoti Chouhan extends contract with Croatian club  Dinamo Zagreb 

Indian footballer Jyoti Chouhan has renewed her contract with Croatian club WFC Dinamo Zagreb in the Croatian Women’s First Football League (HNLZ).

According to a release issued on Friday, August 11, she was offered a contract extension on the back of her 'continued good performance' during a second edition of the Elite Women's Trials.

The trials were conducted by the Women in Sports Forum along with two more bodies - the AMPL Foundation and the Football Players' Association of India (FPAI).

Jyoti scored 10 goals for Dinamo Zagreb last season. She even scripted history by becoming the first Indian footballer to score a hat-trick in a European top division during their match against ZNK Agram.

“Last season was a learning one and eye opener for me while this season I am looking to do my best to take the team higher up the table and push for glory,” Jyoti said in a release.

“I am very pleased to see Jyoti being called up for the National camp after her performance at Dinamo last season,” she added.

Dinamo Zagreb head coach Marija Damjanovic was present at the trials at All India Football Federation's (AIFF) National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata in June. She was joined by the coaches from Western United FC, Adelaide United FC, Perth SC, and Marbella FC for the trials.

Dinamo ended up in third place in the last season of the Croatian Women's First Football League. According to a report by Times of India, the club officials are looking at a few other players from India, who caught their eye in the trials.

Jyoti earned her call-up for the senior women's team after an impressive run in Croatia. Earlier in May, she was appointed as the brand ambassador of the Madhya Pradesh Football Association. She has earlier represented Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women's League (IWL).