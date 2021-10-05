Indian women's football team goes down 0-1 to Tunisia in friendly

The Indian women's football team went down to Tunisia 0-1 in a friendly match at the UAE FA Stadium in Dubai on Monday.

The Indian women had their first chance as early as the second minute. However, even as Manisha tried to flick in Dalima Chibber’s cross, Tunisia's goalkeeper Mariem managed to turn it over.

Six minutes later Tunisia surged into the lead after Heuij scored from a free-kick.

Jolted by the early goal, India launched a barrage of attacks in their effort to restore parity.

In the 11th minute Manisha ran down the left flank and sent in a cross. However, the Tunisian defense dealt with it smartly. Soon after, another cross from Sanju was collected by Mariem.

Indumathi also failed to hit the target when she tried to place it in from outside the penalty box. The Indian women's football team preferred to play it among themselves and keep possession.

Manisha’s 31st minute free-kick missed the target.

Indumathi, one of the leaders in the midfield, found a lot of open space to attack. However, she couldn't utilize it well as the Indian women's football team went into the break trailing 1-0.

Indian women's football team fail to break deadlock

Changing over, Indian women's football team head coach Thomas Dennerby brought in goalkeeper Shreya Hooda to replace Aditi Chauhan. India soon earned a corner but even as Soumya played it to Dalima, the latter’s effort sailed over.

Dennerby went for a double substitution in the 53rd minute – Ritu Rani and Pyari Xaxa coming in for Ashalata Devi and Renu respectively. Indumathi took over the captain’s armband.

Pyari almost made an instant impact off a corner after Soumya managed to find her. But Pyari’s header went wide. However, Pyari did manage to nod it home off the next corner but the referee disallowed it.

Dennerby went in for another double substitution in the 61st minute with Martina and Sumati replacing Sanju and Manisha. Tunisia launched a counter attack soon after and it could have helped them double the lead had Shreya not managed to pull off a reflex save.

Dennerby brought in another substitution in the 68th minute, with Indumathi making way for Sandhiya in midfield. Six minutes later Sandhiya maneuvered herself into some open space and did manage to take a snapshot but Mariem saw it off.

And if that wasn’t enough, Mariem also denied Pyari in the 75th minute after the nippy forward managed to sneak in between the rival defense.

Tunisia held on to a slender lead until the referee blew the whistle as the Indian football team tasted defeat. The friendly matches are part of India’s preparation for the AFC Women’s Football Asian Cup India 2022, and their first exposure tour under Dennerby.

