Indian women’s football team thank Jharkhand government for their hospitality

The Indian women’s football team has thanked the Jharkhand government for the reception and hospitality they received upon their arrival in the state. Jharkhand will be home to the Indian squad for the next five months, as the side will be on a five-month-long grind for the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

The continental tournament is set to be hosted by India in January and February 2022. The senior women’s team will be training under new head coach Thomas Dennerby in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

The team also has two local players - Astam Oraon and Sumati Kumari. The duo have come a long way, after registering impressive runs in the India U-17 team which led to them being called up to the senior camp.

May be the first time a National Team is camping in Jharkhand, but it doesn’t feel that way: Indian skipper Ashalata Devi

Speaking from the camp, the Indian team players expressed their gratitude to the state of Jharkhand for being the gracious hosts. Team captain Ashalata Devi said:

“I’d really like to thank the Jharkhand Government for hosting our team here. The hospitality that everyone has shown to the team here has been amazing, and the facilities that we have been given are also brilliant in Jamshedpur.”

“This may be the first time that a National Team is camping in Jharkhand, but it doesn’t feel that way. Everyone already knows what the requirements are for us to train and prepare for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup," she added.

Not only that, the captain also believes that their training and hard work might attract a few other local athletes from the state.

“Everyone in Jamshedpur is excited about us training in the city. I hope this inspires more young kids to take up the sport in this state,” said Ashalata.

Dangmei Grace, who has become one of the mainstays in the team over the years, expressed her admiration for the way the team has been treated in Jamshedpur as well.

“Wherever we go for a camp, we get a warm welcome, but it was absolutely something else in Jamshedpur. This was our first camp here, and when we arrived and got off our bus, they had come with so many huge drums to welcome us. It was just amazing,” recalled Grace. “When I got off the bus and saw them beating those huge drums, I was stunned. It was an extremely unique experience for us.”

Localite Sumati also mentioned the fact that all the facilities which were given importance to were arranged by the Jharkhand administration in just one notice.

