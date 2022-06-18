Indian women's team announce squad for matches against USA and Sweden

The Indian women's team announced their squad on Saturday for the women’s U-23 three-nations tournament in Sweden. The Blue Tigresses will play against the host nation on June 22 and the United States on June 28. The other two teams will also be fielding their U-23 sides.

The tournament will serve as a platform where Manisha Kalyan and Co. can garner some much-needed international exposure. Australia was scheduled to participate in the tournament but withdrew, making it a three-team competition.

While the team's head coach, Thomas Dennerby, will be on duty with the U-17 side, Suren Chettri will lead the camp on an interim basis. Chhetri has been the head coach of the U-20 women’s team and the Indian Arrows women’s team.

The 23-member Indian contingent is currently in a training camp in Pune, which started on June 13. The breakout stars of this Indian Women's League season, Apurna Narzary, Soumya Guguloth and Priyangka Devi will accompany the usual names.

Veteran forward Bala Devi is still recovering from an ACL injury and will not accompany the team. In her absence, the likes of Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa and Dangmei Grace might will have to take on the burden of scoring goals.

India's fixtures for the Women’s Under-23 Three-Nations Tournament

in their opening game of the tournament, the Blue Tigresses will face the Swedes on June 22 before going up against the U-23 USNWT on June 25 in Helsingborg.

June 22, 2022: Sweden vs India, 9.30 PM (IST)

June 25, 2022: India vs USA, 6.30 PM (IST)

India's squad for the women’s U-23 three-nations tournament

The 23-member squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Arifa Sayed

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Ratanbala Devi, Priyangka Devi, Martina Thokchom, Santosh

Forwards: Apurna Narzary, Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Dular Marandi

