Indian women's football team returns from Brazil, sets camp in Kerala

The Indian women's football team have returned from Brazil after completing their four-nation international tournament, involving Brazil, Chile, Venezuela and India in Manaus, Brazil.

The Blue Tigresses gained some valuable experience from the tournament as they got an opportunity to compete against top nations.

They will now set up a camp in Kochi, Kerala, to train ahead of the AFC Asian Cup, which is slated to commence in January. The upcoming edition of the AFC Asian Cup will take place in India.

Head Coach Thomas Dennerby spoke about the experience the team gained during three matches in Brazil. The hosts hope their overseas experience will come in handy during the AFC Asian Cup.

"We have learned a lot during the three matches in Brazil. The biggest learning for the players was that they know the level that we are trying to reach, both technically and tactically," said Dennerby. "Another key aspect that we have concentrated on is decision making."

"For those of us who are in the technical staff, it was all about getting a good telemetry on how the players handle different kinds of pressure," he continued.

"It was a very important tournament for us to see where we stand against quality technical opposition, and we would all like to thank the AIFF for giving us this opportunity."

Indian women's team squad announced for pre-Asian Cup camp

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) have announced a 27-member squad for the pre-Asian Cup camp that will take place in Kerala. The squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Panthoi Chanu.

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Michel Castanha, Manisa Panna, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi.

Midfielders: Kamala Devi, Anju Tamang, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Karthika Angamuthu, Ratanbala Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Martina Thokchom,

Forwards: Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar.

