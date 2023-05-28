Goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa and midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam have been released from the Indian men's senior team camp because of injury concerns ahead of the Intercontinental Cup, according to news reports.

Both Lachenpa and Wangjam were called-up for the final 27-member squad for the upcoming competition. However, Marcus Mergulhao of the Times of India reported on Saturday, May 27, that the pair have left the national camp.

Lachenpa received back-to-back national call-ups on the back of an astonishing season with Mumbai City FC in the ISL, where he managed to keep seven clean sheets in 22 matches.

Previously, the 25-year-old goalkeeper stunned many in the Indian fraternity with his heroic saves in the AFC Champions League.

Marcus Mergulhao @MarcusMergulhao



#IndianFootball Goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa and midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam have been released from the National camp because of injuries. Hyderabad goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh has been called up. Goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa and midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam have been released from the National camp because of injuries. Hyderabad goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh has been called up.#IndianFootball

Meanwhile, Wangjam has steadily become a mainstay for the Blue Tigers after consistently impressing at his club. With Bengaluru FC, the 22-year-old played in three finals - the Durand Cup, the ISL, and the Super Cup, in the 2022-23 season.

According to the TOI reports, Gurmeet Singh of Hyderabad FC has been drafted in as the replacement for Lachenpa. Gurmeet rose to fame after the club's primary shot-stopper Laxmikant Kattimani was sidelined with a long-term injury.

The 22-year-old kept a stunning seven clean sheets in just 14 ISL appearances and has now received his maiden national call-up. Alongside Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet will complete India's goalkeeping trio for the upcoming Intercontinental Cup.

However, head coach Igor Stimac is yet to name a replacement for Wangjam. It remains to be seen whether he opts for a like-to-like replacement or goes for a player in another position.

The Intercontinental Cup will begin on June 9, with India set to face Mongolia in their opening game at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

After facing Mongolia, the Blue Tigers will be up against Vanuatu and Lebanon, with the top two in the group set to play the final on June 18.

India's updated squad for the Hero Intercontinental Cup

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Gurmeet Singh.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, and Rahul Bheke.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandhakumar Sekar.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, and Ishan Pandita.

Head Coach: Igor Stimac.

Poll : 0 votes