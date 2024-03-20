Injured Sahal Abdul Samad to miss India's 2026 FIFA WC qualifier away fixture against Afghanistan

In a major blow to the Indian Men's Football Team, midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad will be missing the Blue Tigers' upcoming crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers second-round away fixture against Afghanistan. The 26-year-old picked up a hamstring injury during training and will not be in action against the 158th-ranked side as head coach Igor Stimac does not want to risk his participation in the clash.

The match is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 21, at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia. Sahal, who has three goals in 35 appearances for the nation, last featured in the Blue jersey during the 2023 AFC Asian Cup's final group fixture against Syria. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant star's absence will be a major setback for the visitors whose midfield need to step up in the challenging playing conditions on Thursday evening.

The two Afghanistan games will be extremely crucial for India's hopes of qualifying for the third round

With three points from two matches, Igor Stimac's men are currently placed third in Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers second round. The opening game against Kuwait went in India's favor as a 75th-minute Manvir Singh strike at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City gave them full three points to help begin their campaign on a winning note.

Despite the 3-0 defeat against Asian champions Qatar in the second group match, the Indian team is still in a good position to achieve the historic feat of qualifying for the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for the very first time. Given their disappointing performance at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, the Indians must bounce back stronger and secure maximum points in the two matches against Afghanistan to further brighten their chances. Meanwhile, the home game will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, March 26.