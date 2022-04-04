Injury-struck NEROCA FC intent on regaining form

NEROCA FC will lock horns with Kenkre FC in the I-League on Tuesday. The Orange Brigade were victims of a 4-2 defeat against Churchill Brothers FC in their last match.

Wangkhem Khogen Singh's side are currently facing injury concerns as a result of which the team are unable to cope with the demands of the competition. Singh addressed the media ahead of the side's clash against Kenkre FC.

The NEROCA FC head coach admitted that his side failed to keep their unbeaten run going and added that they will look to overcome their disappointments in the upcoming games. He said:

"Unluckily due to some injuries, we could not maintain an unbeaten run. But starting tomorrow, we expect to get back to our usual form and the players are motivated to get all three points."

The Orange Brigade's coach backed his side to make up for the shortcomings the team has faced due to the injured players. He said:

"We have some injuries. But now the other players are giving their best. The proof will be visible in the upcoming matches."

NEROCA FC to rely on young Indian contingent in upcoming matches

The Orange Brigade being burdened with injury problems has convinced Wangkhem Khogen Singh to turn towards young Indian players to resolve the ongoing crisis. He believes that the not-so-experienced lot, if given a chance, could be the solution to the situation the team are in. He said:

"In this situation, the Indian players have been good. They will get their chances. Most of them are inexperienced. They are steadily inexperienced."

Singh also commented on his opponents for tomorrow, stating that Kenkre FC enjoy building from the back and occasionally switching to long balls. He stated that he would set up his team to press their opponents higher up the pitch.

