Inter Kashi beat Delhi FC 2-0 | I-League 2023-24

Inter Kashi hosted Delhi FC in a I-League 2023-24 match on Friday (December 15) at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

The home side Inter Kashi emerged victorious with a compelling 2-0 lead at half-time, winning their first match on home soil

Inter Kashi's midfielder Mohammad Asif Khan found the back of the net in the 14th minute, giving his team an early lead. The intensity rose as Spainish midfielder Jordan Lamela scored goal in the 35th minute, adding stress to the opponent's camp.

As the match entered half-time, Delhi FC trailed 0-2. A flurry of players received cautionary cards before the second half, and the trend continued in the second half as well.

Pape Gassama, Sergio Barboza, Gaurav Rawat, and Balwant Singh were the four players from Delhi FC who got their names in the refeere's book during the first half.

Delhi FC's Krishna Pandit was also booked in the second half. Meanwhile, Peter Hartley and Mario Barco were the only two Inter Kashi players to get booked.

As Carlos Santamarina and co maintained their defensive prowess, the match ended with a convincing 2-0 win for Inter Kashi. With this victory, they move to the fifth position in the I-League 2023-24 points table.

I-League 2023-24: Inter Kashi set to face Aizawl next, Delhi FC to meet Real Kashmir

Inter Kashi will square off against fourth placed Aizawl FC in their upcoming match on Thursday, December 21. The match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl.

Meanwhile, Delhi FC will take on Real Kashmir FC on Sunday, December 24, at the Namdhari Stadium in Ludhiana, Punjab.

The former side are placed eighth in the I-League 2023-24 points with 13 points. They have four wins, one loss and five draws from 10 matches.

Real Kashmir FC are placed third in the standings with 17 points from nine matches. The Kashmir-based club has five wins and a couple of losses and draws apiece.