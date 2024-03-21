"Inter Kashi are in good form now, so it will be a tough game for us" - Shillong Lajong's Phrangki Buam ahead of I-League clash

Phrangki Buam, who has been one of the most consistent players for Shillong Lajong this season, knows that the way ahead is not going to be easy for the club.

Coming on the back of two consecutive 1-1 draws with Real Kashmir FC and Namdhari FC, Lajong will take on Inter Kashi in Kolkata on March 22. They know that it is not going to be easy facing the latest entrants into the I-League and will have to play out of their skins to pick up a point or three.

The 23-year-old, who has pulled strings in midfield for Lajong all season, spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda ahead of the game about what makes him and the team tick.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. You have been one of the star performers of Shillong Lajong this season. How has the season been for you?

Buam: Thank you very much. It has been a tough season for me physically and mentally due to the injury I suffered but I’m happy to come back from it and now help the team by contributing to the cause.

Q. How is the mood in the dressing room ahead of the game vs Inter Kashi? Surely, it is not going to be easy.

Buam: Inter Kashi are in good form now, so it will be a tough game for us. Playing away from home is never easy but we will give our best and hopefully, we’ll go back home with three points. What's most important is to give our best in these situations and we will all put in as much effort as we can and try to beat Inter Kashi in this game.

Q. ⁠What are your thoughts on the draw with Namdhari FC? Do you think it was a game that you could have won? Or are you thankful for the late equaliser?

Buam: It was quite a tough game against Namdhari, especially playing away from home. I think we created a lot of chances in that game but couldn’t score. All said and done, I am happy with the late equaliser; getting a vital point away from home was important and that is what we managed to do.

Q. How do you feel working with coach Bobby Nongbet?

Buam: I’m very happy to work again with coach Bobby Nongbet. He is a very good coach and we share some history. He was my former coach in the Royal Wahingdoh FC Youth Team as well as the Shillong Lajong FC Youth Team, so we have a good relationship. I understand very well how he wants us to play and what he expects from us, both as a team and as an individual. I enjoy working with him.

Q. ⁠Please tell our readers about your training routine and program which helps you maintain consistency on the pitch.

Buam: We always have training in the morning from the club but mostly in the afternoon I do extra work in the gym to get fit myself and I think this helps me. It is all about pushing one's limits as much as one can, and I try to do that in small ways whenever possible. Paying attention to detail is also important, and I like doing that.