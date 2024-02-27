Inter Kashi vs NEROCA: Preview, predicted lineups and more for the I-League 2023-24 clash

Inter Kashi will take on NEROCA FC in the I-League at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal on Tuesday.

The home team, Inter Kashi, despite not playing in their own stadium, will feel that they are much stronger than their opponents and can put up a tough fight.

For NEROCA, this game will be crucial since they are in the relegation zone at the moment and will hope to fight for higher honors.

If the Manipuri outfit can win this game, it might spark a small bit of creativity in their side and push them to move out of the drop zone and into the safety net of mid-table.

However, that seems highly unlikely given that NEROCA have a mere seven points to their name as opposed to Inter Kashi's 23. The latter are sixth in the league table at the moment.

Inter Kashi vs NEROCA: Match details

Match: Inter Kashi vs NEROCA, I-League 2023-24.

Venue: Kalyani Stadium, Kalyani, West Bengal.

Timing: 4:30 PM IST on February 27, 2024.

Inter Kashi vs NEROCA: Predicted lineups

Inter Kashi: Arindam Bhattacharya, Kojam Beyong, Sandip Mandi, Peter Hartley, Bijoy Varghese, Gyamar Nikum, Edmund Lalrindika, Julen Perez del Pino, Jordan Lamela Garrido, Sumeet Passi, and Vikash Singh Phijam.

NEROCA: Santosh Singh Irengbam, Monoranjan Singh, Waikhom Rohit Singh Meitei, Surajit Seal, Balwinder Singh, Tangva Ragui, Sushil Meitei, Sajal Bag, Tarak Hembram, Ansumana Kromah, Lourembam David Singh.

Inter Kashi vs NEROCA: Prediction

Inter Kashi are the downright favorites to beat NEROCA and collect all three points at the end of the evening.

When the two teams met earlier this season, in a game hosted by NEROCA, Kashi emerged victorious by a comfortable 3-1 scoreline.

Predicted score: Inter Kashi 2-0 NEROCA