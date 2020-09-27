AIFF organises 'International Virtual Conference' to train coaches 

AIFF Technical Director Isac Doru has said that the three-day 'International Virtual Conference' for coaches, which is being organized by the AIFF from September 28-30, will help attendees learn about 'modern coaching methodologies'. He also said that such seminars provide an incentive for trainers to keep evolving and learning.

"As we know, the AIFF has the Coaching Convention with the AFC. In this regard, we should start to implement the professional development of every coach who has a valid Coaching Licence at the National level. We have a very rigorous plan for the implementation of the same for the next couple of years,” Doru told the official AIFF website.

"This International Conference represents the kick-off of this program and will definitely help coaches to learn new information about modern football coaching methodology," he added.

The event is expected to gather experiences coaches and trainers with an academic background in football. Doru said that there was a lot for Indian coaches to learn from them, and how they apply the knowledge will be key to how Indian football develops in the future.

"All such conferences help us to understand details and build up coaching identity and philosophy. The knowledge brought in by this conference is going to give us incentives to learn about various aspects of new and modern coaching methodologies," he added.

Virtual conference to help AIFF train coaches

Savio Medeira, former head coach of the Indian national team and now head of Coach Education at the AIFF, also said that it was 'rare' that such esteemed speakers were all on one platform at once, and that he was looking forward to it.

"It is very rare to have such high-quality speakers together for one event. They are all very good and I see a lot of value addition for our coaches through the knowledge and experience that will be shared," he said.

Among the speakers is Ms. Dawn Scott, a high performance coach who has worked with the US Women's National team, and Mr. Don Abrahams, a top-level, world renowned sports psychologist.

"This conference will give an opportunity for coaches to apply the knowledge gained from this conference in real-life situations. There will also be refresher points for the attendees, which are important to complete the CPD and this is a big start for the revalidation process. In the future, there will be more such webinars and workshops by the AIFF and other stakeholders as well -- in line with our vision and mission,” Medeira concluded.