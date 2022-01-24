Wang Shuang and Wang Shanshan on target against Iran to drive China to the knockouts | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

China became the first team in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 to make their way to the competitive knockouts as they beat Iran 7-0 in a Group A fixture at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.

Birthday girl Wang Shuang and Wang Shanshan scored braces while Xiao Yuyi, Tang Jiali and Adeli scored one goal apiece.

The game started with China being the dominant side as expected. China had several shots at goal in the early exchanges of the first half. However, Iranian goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei continued her top form from the India game to keep the Steel Roses at bay.

It took a bottom right corner finish from Wang Shuang in the 27th minute to finally break the deadlock. China made it 2-0 in the 43rd minute after Zhang Xin made a defense splitting pass through the Iranian defense. She set up Xiao Yuyi, who delivered a composed finish as the Chinese women went into the half-time break with a deserving 2-0 lead.

Iran crumble in second half against China in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Iran head coach Maryam Inrandoost introduced young Iranian forward Negin Zandi in the second half in the hopes of pulling a goal back. However, China scored their third goal of the game four minutes into the half.

Melika Motavelli brought down Chinese substitute Li Mengwen inside the box before Wang Shuang made it 3-0 from the spot.

Wang Shuang scored two goals on her birthday. (Image: AFC)

China began to dominate proceedings again as the Iranian defensive juggernaut began to come apart. Wang Shanshan made it 4-0 in the 55th minute after she slotted home from a Xiao Yuyi cross.

Wang Shanshan made it 5-0 four minutes later from yet another Xiao Yuyi pass. Tottenham Hotspur forward Tang Jiali added a sixth goal in the 77th minute after coming on in the second half. Another speculative effort Tang Jiali was then chipped in by Iranian defender Adeli for an own goal as China ran out 7-0 winners at full time.

China will now play the third-placed side from Group B/C in the quarter-finals after India withdrew from the tournament. Iran will have to beat Chinese Taipei to book their place in the knock-out rounds.

