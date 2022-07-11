Joel Chianese extends stay with Hyderabad FC

Reigning ISL champion Hyderabad FC announced the extended stay of Joel Chianese until the end of the 2022-23 season on Monday. This will be his third season with the Nizams.

Joining the club ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Australian forward has been an important part of the club under Manolo Marquez and played a vital role in the club's success last season.

A reliable overseas option for the gaffer, Chianese's relationship with the club made it easy for both parties to agree upon an extension.

On penning a new deal with the club, Chianese said:

"I am very excited to be a part of the HFC family for another season. We’ve tasted success and now it’s an exciting challenge to see if we can reproduce that again."

Speaking on his relationship with manager Manolo Marquez, Joel Chianese said:

"I think Manolo has a way of getting the best out of the Indian players but also managing the foreign group very well. He’s very approachable and that goes a long way to creating a good relationship."

With 31 appearances for the Nizams, the ace striker has registered seven goals and four assists, most of which helped the ISL outfit bag crucial points. His amazing performances with the club included a successful 2021-22 campaign for the Nizams.

Joel Chianese eager to play in front of Hyderabad FC fans

The Hyderabad FC forward, who is a fan favorite, expressed his desire to play in front of the home fans at the Gachibowli Stadium and continue their pursuit of yet another successful run.

He said:

"We really can’t wait to play in front of you all at our home stadium. We have felt the support from afar the last 2 seasons held in the bio-bubble and now it’s time to be loud."

Chianese is also a cheerful presence on and off the field and it is no surprise that his No 7 jersey is one of the most popular among the HFC faithful.

