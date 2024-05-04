Is Akash Mishra part of the Mumbai City FC team in ISL 2023-24 Final?

The Indian Super League (ISL) final between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Mumbai City FC is all set to kick off at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. However, Mumbai City will face a massive setback, as they will be missing their key defender, Akash Mishra, for the final.

Mishra, who has made 19 appearances this season and has been Mumbai’s undisputed left-back under Petr Kratky, suffered an injury in the first leg of the semi-finals against FC Goa on April 24. He was visibly in pain after hurting his foot on the Fatorda Stadium’s turf and was subsequently stretchered off the pitch, which indicated a potentially serious injury from the outset.

Kratky confirmed the news about Mishra’s injury, which appears to be a knee injury based on initial observations. While Mumbai City FC will feel his absence, it could also impact the Indian national team, who are gearing up to face Kuwait and Qatar in crucial qualifier games in June.

In the first leg, the Czech head coach replaced Mishra with young defender Valpuia, but for the second leg, he opted for an experienced back four. Syrian center-back Thaer Krouma returned to the backline, while Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke operated as the full-backs. Kratky is set to stick with the same defensive setup for the finals against Mohun Bagan.

In addition to Mishra’s absence, midfielder Yoell Van Nieff is also suspended for the game. Alberto Noguera has been brought in as a replacement, potentially leading to either Apuia or Jayesh Rane dropping deeper to play in front of the center-backs.

Mumbai City FC will have an eye on revenge

These two teams clashed just a fortnight ago for the ISL Shield decider. All Mumbai City needed was a point to retain their crown, but Mohun Bagan, backed by over 60,000 supporters at the Salt Lake Stadium, scored twice in each half. Although Chhangte pulled a goal back, it was too little too late for the Islanders, who suffered a defeat in that match.

Consequently, Mumbai City will have their sights set on revenge, as they now have the opportunity to dethrone Bagan, who secured the title last year after defeating Bengaluru FC in the finals.

A massive turnout is anticipated once again, and Kratky and his team will undoubtedly need to perform at their very best if they aim to win the ISL title.