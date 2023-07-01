The Indian men's national team had a nervy start to their SAFF Championship 2023 semi-final clash against Lebanon at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, July 1. Their reshuffled backline was carved open on multiple instances in the first half but goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu came to the Blue Tigers' rescue with some crucial stops.

With Sandesh Jhingan suspended for the tie with yellow cards in the tournament, head coach Igor Stimac opted to field a heavily-altered defense. While Gurpreet replaced Amrinder Singh between the sticks, Mehtab Singh stepped in place of Jhingan. The Mumbai City FC center-back was partnered by Anwar Ali and Mohun Bagan Super Giants duo, Subhasish Bose and Pritam Kotal, slotted into the full-back positions.

Right from the first whistle, Lebanon looked on top with Hassan Maatouk as the centerpiece in their attacking system. Gurpreet was called into action early on in the first half itself. With ample space to operate, Zein Farran was set through inside the box and created a one-on-one situation with the Indian shot-stopper.

The Lebanon attacker's effort was vicious but the Bengaluru FC custodian extended his frame to notch up a crucial save. Chances continued to creep up for the visitors but Gurpreet wouldn't let any ball past him.

However, the most dramatic save of the half came in the 42nd minute, when Lebanon won a freekick just outside the opposition box on the left. Maatouk, expectedly, stood over the dead-ball situation and whipped in a curling shot to find the top corner.

But Gurpreet Singh judged the dip on the ball perfectly before putting on his Superman cape and going off on an acrobatic dive. The 31-year-old managed to punch the ball away for a corner and keep India's beloved clean sheet intact.

The Indian fans immediately jumped on social media to the keeper's sensational effort:

🥤ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ @911Xavi Gurpreet paaji saving us tonight Gurpreet paaji saving us tonight 🔥

Rajesh Sahu @RajeshSahu_1



That was an brilliant save 🧱



#IndianFootball #LBNIND No wonders, Gurpreet Singh is called the Wall of India.That was an brilliant save No wonders, Gurpreet Singh is called the Wall of India.That was an brilliant save 🔥🧱#IndianFootball #LBNIND

Akash Chowdhury @powerlessakash8



@GurpreetGK



#SAFFChampionship2023 #LEBIND #IndianFootball You talk about Thibaut Courtois , Alisson Becker etc. but I know our own man THE GURPREET WALL SINGH SANDHU You talk about Thibaut Courtois , Alisson Becker etc. but I know our own man THE GURPREET WALL SINGH SANDHU 🔥@GurpreetGK #SAFFChampionship2023 #LEBIND #IndianFootball https://t.co/ragHv3n5My

Indian defense quickly needs to settle down in the second half against Lebanon in the SAFF Championship semi-final

As mentioned earlier, the Blue Tigers' backline hasn't shown the usual composure and rigidity that we have come to expect from them. Without the heroics from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, India could've been trailing going into the second half.

Gaps have emerged between the center-back pairing and the full-backs on regular occasions. Head coach Igor Stimac might opt to switch the full-backs and go for the more traditional options in Nikhil Poojary and Akash Mishra.

Meanwhile, the forward line will also need to be clinical with their plays in the final third.

