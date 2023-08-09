Ishan Pandita set to sign for Kerala Blasters FC ahead of the 2023-24 season: Reports

Kerala Blasters FC have secured the services of former Jamshedpur FC forward Ishan Pandita, as per reports from the IFTWC. Despite interest from East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC, the 25-year-old is poised to join the Blasters.

The club have encountered a challenging period recently, marked by the loss of Sahal Abdul Samad to Mohun Bagan Super Giant and an injury sidelining new foreign addition Jaushua Soritio for the majority of the upcoming season. In that sense, adding Pandita will be a huge boost for Kerala Blasters.

Pandita started his career in Bengaluru, but moved to Spain in 2014 and played for the youth teams of La Liga clubs Almeria and Leganes. In 2019, he joined Spanish fifth-division side Lorca FC, for whom he made 23 appearances and scored four times.

After just a season, Pandita returned to India and joined FC Goa before plying his trade for Jamshedpur FC in 2021, where he won the ISL Shield in his first season at the club.

Amid a challenging spell at Jamshedpur, Pandita will hope to revive his career with Kerala Blasters. Under the guidance of Ivan Vukomanovic, renowned for developing young talents, the Indian international will be given plenty of opportunities while donning the iconic yellow of Kerala Blasters.

Following the injury to Soritio, Pandita could complement Dimitrios Diamatakos in a potential 4-2-2-2 formation, which proved effective during the club’s journey to the 2022 ISL finals.

This signing holds promise, generating excitement among the fans, as many perceive Pandita as one of the possible successors to Sunil Chhetri for the Indian national team.

Kerala Blasters FC announce 26-man squad for 2023 Durand Cup

Kerala Blasters announced a 26-man squad for the 2023 Durand Cup, accompanied by a social media post that hints at a potential new addition. This anticipated inclusion could be Ishan Pandita, as the forward's transfer is nearing its completion.

The Blasters are placed in Group C and will face two of their fierce rivals – Bengaluru FC and Gokulam Kerala FC. They will also lock horns with Indian Air Force FT, as they hope to secure their place in the quarter-finals this time around.

Ivan Vukomanovic is still serving his 10-game suspension and, as a result, won’t be available on the touchline. However, the Tuskers have named a strong squad featuring recent acquisitions Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, and Nigerian striker Justine Emmanuel, whose impressive trial stint earned him a spot.

With Bengaluru FC announcing the participation of their reserve team in the tournament, the Blasters effectively emerge as the frontrunners to win the group. But the true test will arrive from their local rivals, Gokulam Kerala FC, who boast a talented set of players in their ranks.

Kerala Blasters FC squad:

Goalkeepers: Lara Sharma, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muhammed Jaseen.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Hormipam Ruivah, Marko Leskovic, Bijoy Varghese, Muhammed Shaeef, Sandeep Singh, Naocha Singh.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Danish Farooq, Vibin Mohanan, Mohammed Azhar, Saurav Mandal, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, Mohammed Aimen, Yoihenba Meitei

Forwards: Adrián Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Emmanuel Justine, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Bidyashagar Singh.