Ishan Pandita is a young player and has to improve a lot, says FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando after win 

FC Goa came from behind to register a 2-1 victory over Hyderabad FC in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. Goals from Ishan Pandita and Igor Angulo secured the all-important three points for FC Goa after Aridane Santana gave Hyderabad FC the lead.

🗣️ "Very, very happy to finally enter the field."@FCGoaOfficial's super-sub Ishan Pandita speaks about his impact and the joy of picking up the 3️⃣ points in #HFCFCG 👏#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/Ws3NUmnmia — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 30, 2020

Ishan Pandita had played for Lorca FC in Spain's fourth tier before making his ISL debut. Speaking on the development of the youngster, FC Goa's head coach Juan Ferrando said:

"We can talk a lot about Ishan (Pandita). He is a young player and has to improve a lot. Today, we decided to use Ishan the same way against NorthEast (United FC). He had a good opportunity and he scored. But, most important thing is to be in control."

Hyderabad FC had lost two consecutive matches before their encounter against FC Goa. However, they displayed a good brand of football. FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando believes that the Nizams have the potential to be at the top of the points table.

"I explained to them (FC Goa players) that this is a difficult game because Hyderabad FC, in my opinion, is a very good team. There were difficult moments to find spaces in the defense, and they were good in transition. Hyderabad FC is a team like Kerala (Blasters) that can go to the first position," said the FC Goa head coach.

Igor Angulo is a very good No. 9: Juan Ferrando

Igor Angulo (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Igor Angulo leads the Golden Boot race after he scored his ninth goal of the season in nine matches. Praising his abilities, Ferrando commented:

Advertisement

"At the end of the day, everybody is working at their position. Igor (Angulo) is a very good No. 9. Everyone knows about this, not only in India, but also in Spain when he was with Numancia and also in Poland."

This is the second time in this season of ISL that a late goal has worked wonders for FC Goa. They trailed against Jamshedpur FC too before a brace from Igor Angulo, which included a goal in the stoppage time, ensured their victory.

Talking about that, Ferrando commented that they needed to start games with more personality and character.

"It's very important to remain calm because in the last two games, we won in the last minutes. Maybe, we need to grow up in the game not only when the score is against us. It's necessary we start the game with more personality and character and not as a reaction after one goal is against us," Ferrando concluded.