ISL 2020-21: Adam le Fondre nets winner as Mumbai City FC beat Chennaiyin in pre-season friendly

Mumbai City FC kicked off their pre-season ahead of the 2020/21 Indian Super League with a slender 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC. Despite the adverse result, the Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo will take solace in the fact that the Indian players on the roster had a good outing in the absence of their seven overseas players who were all rested.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, fielded four of their six overseas players including the likes of Cy Goddard, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Adam le Fondre. In fact, it was Le Fondre who scored the only goal of the match to give Sergio Lobera's side a victory. The Spaniard will also be pleased with the fact that his side kept a clean sheet.

📸 | Here are some glimpses as #TheIslanders clocked in important pre-season minutes in today's 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/93sMBpsZk7 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 2, 2020

Mumbai City FC - A strong side on paper

The previous season witnessed Mumbai City missing out on a playoffs spot following a 5-2 defeat to FC Goa. Having appointed Sergio Lobera at the helm, Mumbai City have been quite busy in the transfer window with several players reuniting with Lobera.

However, it is the attacking unit of the club that has been strengthened with Hugo Boumous, Adam le Fondre, and Bartholomew Ogbeche joining the club. Le Fondre is perhaps the most notable of the lot following his performances in the A-League with Sydney FC.

Mumbai City defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 with Adam Le Fondre scoring the only goal of the match. Chennaiyin FC played with an all-Indian line-up, while Mumbai used four of their foreign players for the friendly. Off day!!#Indianfootball #ISl #Preseason #Friendlies https://t.co/Xn9bYIzAIN — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) November 2, 2020

In contrast to Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo has opted for overseas players who have some experience playing in the Indian Super League and in Asia. In addition to this, youngsters BY Revanth, Aqib Nawab, and Balaji Ganesan have all been promoted from the reserve squad to the first team. Goalkeeper Revanth has previously trained with the first team.

Chennaiyin FC will face FC Goa in their second pre-season friendly on the 8th of November with the venue to be announced in a few days.