ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan FC sign Manvir Singh

Indian Super League defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan FC have signed 24-year old forward Manvir Singh. Singh has signed a three-year contract that will keep him at the club till 2023.

2018 Indian Super Cup Champion @manvir_singh07 is our newest recruit! 🤩

The National Team striker will represent ATK Mohun Bagan FC for the next three years!

ATK Mohun Bagan FC has a clear goal of strengthening their squad in this transfer window as they have already signed Subasish Bose, Sheikh Sahil, and have also tied down Sumit Rathi to a long-term contract. The signing of Manvir Singh is another step in the right direction and doesn't appear to be the last signing the club will make in this window.

The Minerva Punjab academy product started his career at Kolkata giants Mohammedan FC and moved to FC Goa after spending a solitary season in the 'City of Joy'.

While signing for ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Manvir Singh said, "Kolkata has a special place in my heart and I am very happy to be back here. It will be a great honour to turn out for this special club in the green and maroon and I look forward to representing ATK Mohun Bagan FC for years to come."

At FC Goa, Singh was part of a squad that battered every side in the league and scored 82 goals in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 season combined. But the lanky forward was always a bit-part figure, watching from the bench as he made 46 appearances over three years but spent a little over 1000 minutes on the pitch.

Manvir Singh's professional career goals are still in single digits and he needs more game time if he wants to stake a claim for Sunil Chhetri's position in the Indian squad when the captain hangs up his boots.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC is not necessarily the best fit for the 24-year old's ambitions as they already have a brilliant striking partnership in Roy Krishna and David Williams. It is likely that the 24-year old will be seen more in the AFC Cup than the ISL in the upcoming season.