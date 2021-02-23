ATK Mohun Bagan's Edu Garcia set to return from injury ahead of Mumbai City clash

Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia will be available for selection for ATK Mohun Bagan's final ISL league fixture against Mumbai City FC.

The player is set to return to action and train with the club ahead of the match. Garcia picked up an injury on January 21 in the match against Chennaiyin FC after a challenge from Memo Moura. He had no other option but to walk off the pitch after sustaining the injury.

Garcia's return to the ATK Mohun Bagan side will bolster their midfield and could play a vital role for the Mariners in the playoffs. Garcia is likely to start the game against Mumbai City FC in the absence of Tiri who is suspended for a game.

The 30-year-old midfielder has ten appearances for ATK Mohun Bagan in the ongoing edition of the ISL and has found the net once. His only goal came against FC Goa on January 17 at the Fatorda Stadium.

ATK Mohun Bagan lock horns with Mumbai City FC on February 28

ATK Mohun Bagan players celebrating a victory (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City will cross swords with ATK Mohun Bagan on February 28 at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa. The Mariners are atop the table with 40 points, having won 12 games thus far. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, are one spot below, at the second place, with 34 points.

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently enjoying a six-match unbeaten streak, whereas Mumbai City FC have just one win in their last five ISL games.

In the reverse fixture held on January 11, Mumbai City's Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the winner in the 69th minute to guide his side home with three points. ATK Mohun Bagan will look to exact revenge in the upcoming clash.