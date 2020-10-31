ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan schedule, fixtures and players list

The Indian Super League released its first set of fixtures ahead of the opening game of the tournament on November 20. With each team's squad locked in and fixtures now available, managers and players can start planning and finalizing their strategies ahead of the tournament.
ATK Mohun Bagan play their first match of the tournament against Kerala Blasters on November 20 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, in what is a blockbuster encounter which will see Sandesh Jhingan line-up against his old team in his first match for his new team.
Here is the full list of fixtures for ATK Mohun Bagan that have been released so far:
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC - Nov 20
ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Nov 27
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - Dec 3
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Dec 7
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - Dec 11
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Dec 16
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Dec 21
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - Dec 29
ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Jan 3
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - Jan 11
ATK Mohun Bagan Squad List:
Goalkeepers
Arindam Bhattacharja
Arsh Shaikh
Avilash Paul
Dheeraj Singh
Defenders
Tiri
Prabir Das
Pritam Kotal
Sandesh Jhingan
Subhasish Bose
Sumit Rathi
Midfielders
Boris Singh Thangjam
Bradden Inman
Carl McHugh
Edu Garcia
Javier Hernandez
Glan Martins
Jayesh Rane
Michael Soosairaj
Pronay Halder
Regin Michael
Sahil Sheikh
Forwards
David Williams
Jobby Justin
Manvir Singh
David Williams
Jobby Justin
Manvir Singh
Roy Krishna