ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan schedule, fixtures and players list

The Indian Super League released its first set of fixtures ahead of the opening game of the tournament on November 20. With each team's squad locked in and fixtures now available, managers and players can start planning and finalizing their strategies ahead of the tournament.

ATK Mohun Bagan play their first match of the tournament against Kerala Blasters on November 20 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, in what is a blockbuster encounter which will see Sandesh Jhingan line-up against his old team in his first match for his new team.

Here is the full list of fixtures for ATK Mohun Bagan that have been released so far:

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC - Nov 20

ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Nov 27

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - Dec 3

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Dec 7

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - Dec 11

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Dec 16

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Dec 21

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - Dec 29

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Jan 3

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - Jan 11

ATK Mohun Bagan Squad List:

Goalkeepers

Arindam Bhattacharja

Arsh Shaikh

Avilash Paul

Dheeraj Singh

Defenders

Tiri

Prabir Das

Pritam Kotal

Sandesh Jhingan

Subhasish Bose

Sumit Rathi

Midfielders

Boris Singh Thangjam

Bradden Inman

Carl McHugh

Edu Garcia

Javier Hernandez

Glan Martins

Jayesh Rane

Michael Soosairaj

Pronay Halder

Regin Michael

Sahil Sheikh

Forwards

David Williams

Jobby Justin

Manvir Singh

Roy Krishna