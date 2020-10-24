ISL 2020/21: Australian striker Jordan Murray signs for Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters FC have filled their seventh and final overseas spot with the signing of Australian striker Jordan Murray. The 25-year-old has signed for the Kerala Blasters from Central Coast Mariners, a club where he spent two years, making 40 appearances and scoring 7 goals.

Murray joins a star-studded Kerala Blasters lineup with several overseas players who have played in some top leagues around the world. However, at the moment, the 25-year-old will play second-fiddle to Gary Hooper and Facundo Pereyra.

Speaking about his transfer, the youngster went on to state that he was looking forward to meeting his new teammates and was excited about the challenge ahead.

“I'm extremely grateful to have been given this opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in India. I would like to thank Coach Kibu, Karolis, and Blasters Management for their faith in me."

"I'm really looking forward to meeting my new teammates and I’m excited by the challenge that lies ahead. I would also like to thank all the Blasters fans for their lovely messages of support even before my official announcement, making me feel so welcome and loved. See you all soon!” said Jordan Murray.

The 🥅 is in his scope!#TheSniper @jordanmurray28 is 🟡#YennumYellow #SwagathamJordan pic.twitter.com/mfQ9HBgfsT — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) October 24, 2020

'Jordan is a very exciting player who has loads of energy': Kerala Blasters' Karolis Skinkys

Director of football operations for the Kerala Blasters Karollis Skinkys was pleased with the signing of Jordan Murray, stating that the youngster's athleticism and fitness would be important for the side as they aim to better their finish from the previous season.

“Jordan is a very exciting player who has loads of energy. He has great attributes in the attack, does a lot of running by pressing from the front and tracking back to help the defense. I’m also very appreciative of the attitude he shows towards the game and is very excited to see him on our team”, said Karolis Skinkys