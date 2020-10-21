ISL 2020/21: Bartholomew Ogbeche signs for Mumbai City FC

Bartholomew Ogbeche, the joint-winner of the Golden Boot in the previous season of the Indian Super League (ISL) has been signed by Mumbai City FC ahead of the ISL 2020-21 campaign. Despite scoring 15 goals last season, Ogbeche was released by the Kerala Blasters and has now been snapped up by Sergio Lobera.

The 35-year-old Nigerian striker is the second overseas striker to sign with the Mumbai-based club following Aam le Fondre. At the moment, it would seem as though Mumbai City FC have a formidable attacking unit with Ogbeche, le Fondre, and Hugo Boumous. The latter was also the assists leader last season with 10 assists to his name.

🛒 | Arrived today: A goal machine, delivered to you courtesy of #BlueBart! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/ybuj4FLdin — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 21, 2020

Mumbai City FC: A formidable attacking unit

On paper, it would seem as though Mumbai City FC have an extremely attacking unit. Although the transfer window of the ISL has been shut, Mumbai City FC still have a few overseas names to announce ahead of the start of the season.

One rumour doing the rounds seems to suggest that Ahmed Jahouh, the Moroccan midfielder who was part of FC Goa last season, is set to sign with Mumbai City FC. Should Jahouh sign, it would make him the third player after Boumous and Mourtada Fall to reunite with former FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera at Mumbai City FC.

The 2019-20 season saw Mumbai City FC miss out on qualification to the playoffs by just three points as Chennaiyin FC secured fourth place in the table. Ironically, it was Lobera's FC Goa that denied Mumbai City FC a playoff spot following the Gaurs' 5-2 win over the side in the Fatorda.

This time around, however, the Mumbai-based club has opted for a ground-up rebuild following the heartbreak of last season. The first step was to appoint Lobera as head coach, and now, several reputed players have been added to the squad.